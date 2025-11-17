Loose tire slams into car on Riverside County freeway, killing one and injuring another

One person was killed and another hospitalized when a tire broke loose from a car on the 60 Freeway in Riverside County and struck another vehicle on Monday morning.

It happened at around 11:10 a.m. on State Route 60 west of Jack Rabbit Trail in the San Gorgonio Pass area, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the left rear tire of a 2011 BMW 328i, being driven eastbound, detached and went airborne.

"The tire went over the center divider wall and onto State Route 60 westbound," the release said. "A white 2017 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 68 year old male from Los Angeles, was traveling ... westbound and was struck by the tire."

The tire hit the Toyota's front windshield and roof, which caused the car to veer out of control and crash into the center divider. After striking the wall, the vehicle then continued "out of control" before crashing into a dirt embankment, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics. He has not yet been identified. A 54-year-old female passenger of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, CHP officers said.

The BMW driver was uninjured during the incident.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the crash and ask anyone with further information to contact CHP's San Gorgonio Pass Area office.