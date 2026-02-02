Long Beach police investigating drive-thru shooting that left 2 hospitalized

Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Rally's drive-thru early Monday morning that left two people hospitalized.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Artesia Boulevard near Downey Avenue, Long Beach Police Department officers said.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was struck twice in the lower body, while the second victim suffered one gunshot wound to the lower body. Police said that the victims were sitting in their car waiting for their food to be ready when the shooting happened.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival," LBPD said. There was no description of the suspect or potential motive in the shooting.

Investigators were at the scene throughout the morning to recover evidence, like shell casings, and search for surveillance camera footage.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-5273.