Long Beach priest charged for possessing child pornography

Ventura County prosecutors have charged a Long Beach priest for possessing more than 600 images and videos containing child pornography.

"As a priest, the defendant is in a position of tremendous power, authority and trust," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "The alleged crimes deeply violate that trust and involve a disturbing number of sexual images of young boys."

The District Attorney's Office identified the priest as Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, who is part of the Archdioceses of Los Angeles. They described the photos and videos that he allegedly possessed as "child sexual abuse material." Authorities said the files mostly depicted boys, some of whom were "prepubescent minors under the age of 12."

"These are not simply images and videos," said Nasarenko. "Rather, if found true, they constitute horrific exploitation of our most vulnerable, and the actions of the defendant must be met by the full force of the law."

Investigators began building their case against Martinez-Guevara after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several reports about the priest. The NCMEC is a private nonprofit that has received funding from the United States Department of Justice for decades.

The Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force initiated their own investigation in April 2023. They arrested him five months later. Authorities also searched his residence at the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit in Long Beach on Sept. 12. It is adjacent to St. Maria Goretti Church and Catholic School.

As a member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, Martinez-Guevara associated with several churches including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard.

The 38-year-old priest was charged with possession or control of child pornography and aggravated possession of child pornography, containing more than 600 images.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 15. He is in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bail bond.