Long Beach police uncover 30 guns following arrest of 74-year-old shooting suspect

Long Beach Police Department gang detectives found 30 guns and a large stash of ammunition following the arrest of a 74-year-old suspect allegedly connected to a 2024 car-to-car shooting.

On Dec. 18, 2024, police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the downtown Long Beach area of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue.

An investigation found that a dispute between two drivers in the area escalated to one of the drivers firing multiple rounds at the other vehicle, and a nearby residential building was struck by gunfire.

Long Beach police detectives uncover a cache of guns and ammunition during the investigation into a 2024 shooting suspect. Long Beach Police Department

Last week, detectives took Long Beach resident James William Higgins into custody regarding the 2024 incident. A search warrant was served at his residence, where 30 firearms, 12 of which were unserialized, and a large quantity of ammunition were found.

Higgins was booked for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm, manufacturing or assembling an unregistered firearm, and manufacturing or causing to be manufactured an assault weapon. His bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call (562) 570-7370.