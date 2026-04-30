Long Beach pizza joint raffling off safe found during construction

A Long Beach pizza joint is raffling off an old safe the owners found during a renovation project.

"I honestly don't think there's anything in it," employee Katelyn Sheffield said.

Sheffield is one of the many customers who spotted the safe that's on display inside Mooney's Pizza Tavern. Everyone has their own theory about what's inside.

"I believe there's personal valuables, notebooks, personal stuff," employee Lesly Silva said.

The family-owned business opened its doors about a month ago. The spot used to be Huff's Family Restaurant, a classic diner that was in Long Beach since the 1960s.

Owner Hal Mooney said they found the safe in the back room during the renovations.

"We unearthed this decades-old safe in the back and it was during the demo phase," Mooney said. "It is too heavy to lift. There are still drill marks that people tried to get into it but were unsuccessful. We have no idea what's in it."

Mooney said that the construction crew suggested opening the safe with people watching. He took that idea one step further, selling $5 raffle tickets for whatever's inside, with all the money going to Casa Youth Shelter in Los Alamitos.

The restaurant has raised over $13,000. The drawing is set for Sunday.