Long Beach PD Closes Redondo and Obispo avenue due to investigation

The Long Beach Police Department closed off Redondo avenue and Obispo avenue from 15th street to Ransom street for more than five hours Sunday because of an ongoing investigation originating from an external agency. 

It is unclear what was the motive for the investigation but according to the Long Beach Post, witnesses at the scene told it that a car chase concluded at the scene.

The closure was lifted around 5 pm after authorities concluded its investigation. 

