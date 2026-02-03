A second off-leash dog beach is under consideration in Long Beach

A second dog beach is proposed in the City of Long Beach, and the community is invited to learn more about the Junipero Dog Beach project at an upcoming special city meeting.

Rosie's Dog Beach, in Long Beach, is the only dedicated off-leash dog beach in Los Angeles County. It has grown in popularity since it was first recognized by the city as a permanent Dog Beach Zone in 2004.

Due to community demand, the city has identified a second, approximately four-acre site on the sand just east of the Junipero Beach Sports Court as an ideal dog beach.

The proposed location is between Molina and Orizaba avenues, offering parking and pedestrian access.

The new dog beach would be modeled after the success of Rosie's Dog Beach and incorporate best practices for water quality, sand maintenance and environmental protection, according to the city.

Long Beach Public Works will host a virtual town hall on Feb. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., giving the public a chance to weigh in on the proposed project.

Neighboring Orange County has an off-leash dog beach, called Huntington Dog Beach.