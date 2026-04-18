Long Beach massage therapist arrested for two sexual assault incidents

A Long Beach massage therapist was arrested on Thursday for two different sexual assault incidents, one of which happened back in 2018, according to police.

Officers learned of a reported sexual assault incident in March, and through investigation, they identified the suspect as 36-year-old Victor Carlos Flores of Long Beach, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

"Detectives also identified a second victim who was sexually assaulted in August 2018," the release said. "During both incidents, the suspect sexually assaulted the women while he was working as a massage therapist."

Police say that both of the incidents happened at a business located at 927 East Broadway.

Victor Carlos Flores, the 36-year-old Long Beach man arrested for his alleged part in two sexual assaults that happened while he was working as a massage therapist. Long Beach Police Department

Flores was arrested on Thursday, April 16, without incident. He was booked at Long Beach City Jail for felony sexual assault, oral copulation, sexual penetration and failure to update address per sexual offender registrant requirements, police said.

He was ordered to remain behind bars without bail.

Police also said that the business, which they did not name, was cited for having an unlicensed employee conduct licensed services. They said that the case would be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Due to the nature of the crimes, detectives believe that there may be additional victims and unreported incidents. Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LBPD's Non-Emergency Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711 or anonymously through LA Crime Stoppers, which can be contacted by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.LACrimesstoppers.org.