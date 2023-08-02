Long Beach man arrested for killing roommate

Police arrested a Long Beach man that they believe fatally assaulted his roommate last week.

According to Long Beach Police Department, Saleem Omom Smith, 46, was arrested on Monday near the residence where the assault occurred, located in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Investigators allege that Smith assaulted his roommate, 50-year-old Marcus George, at their home back on July 24, after a dispute turned into a fight.

LBPD officers were sent to the home just after 9 p.m. that night and found George lying unresponsive on the floor with injuries to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith has been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.