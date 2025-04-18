Authorities investigate report of human remains at beach in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department and the LA County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating reports of human remains found at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach.

Detectives from the LBPD Homicide Detail were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard around 9:27 a.m. on Friday. Aerial footage showed a portioon of the beach surrounding a lifeguard tower cordoned off with red tape.

The area is a hub of beach activity, housing the Long Beach Lifeguards Headquarters, public restrooms and a large beach parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Long Beach police detectives investigate reports of human remains found at Alamitos Beach. KCAL News