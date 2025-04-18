Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigate report of human remains at beach in Long Beach

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Long Beach Police Department and the LA County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating reports of human remains found at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach.

Detectives from the LBPD Homicide Detail were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard around 9:27 a.m. on Friday. Aerial footage showed a portioon of the beach surrounding a lifeguard tower cordoned off with red tape.

The area is a hub of beach activity, housing the Long Beach Lifeguards Headquarters, public restrooms and a large beach parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

screenshot-2025-04-18-113646.png
Long Beach police detectives investigate reports of human remains found at Alamitos Beach. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.