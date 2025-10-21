Long Beach police detain person of interest in homicide investigation after standoff in Huntington Beach

Long Beach police detained a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Huntington Beach on Tuesday following a lengthy standoff.

Police arrived at the residence, located near Pearce Drive and Green Lane in Huntington Beach, at around 4 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. They were in the area to serve a search warrant connected to a homicide investigation that happened in Long Beach.

A SWAT team was called to assist with the ongoing standoff, and after hours of trying to communicate with the suspect, officers entered the home and took him into custody. He was detained just before 6 p.m.

SkyCal was overhead as officers released a K-9 unit into the residence through a shattered back door. Several minutes later, the suspect was removed from the home and placed in handcuffs.

Investigators have not yet disclosed which homicide they believe the suspect was connected to.