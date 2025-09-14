Long Beach cancels Dia de Los Muertos parade due to ongoing immigration enforcement operations

The city of Long Beach has canceled its annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration due to the ongoing immigration enforcement operations taking place across Los Angeles County.

The news was announced by City Councilwoman Mary Zendejas, who represents the city's First District.

"This decision did not come lightly and was a result of concerns related to activities in the region being conducted by federal law enforcement," said a statement from Zendejas' office. "While the City is not aware of federal enforcement activity targeting the parade, a large and very public outdoor event, the decision to cancel this year's parade was made out of an abundance of caution to address the genuine fears raised by community members, especially those who may face the possibility of sudden and indiscriminate federal enforcement actions that undermine the sense of security necessary to participate in public life."

The Dia de Los Muertos celebrations in Long Beach in 2024. City of Long Beach

The event was slated to take place on Nov. 2, along with the Arte y Ofrendas Festival, which has also been canceled, Zendejas said.

The councilwoman also noted that unspent parade funding from fiscal year 2025 will be combined with budgeted funding for 2026, making $100,000 for next year's parade.

Long Beach's decision comes at a time when many different Mexican Independence Day festivities took place across Southern California, despite the lingering concerns from immigration enforcement. In East Los Angeles, thousands still gathered for their annual parade, while the Fiestas Patrias street fair also drew large crowds in Santa Ana.

The city was also the target of an operation over the weekend, according to Mayor Rex Richardson. He said that it took place at Bixby Knolls Carwash, but did not detail the exact circumstances of the operation.

"Upon learning of this incident, my team immediately visited the site to support the owner and employees, and to connect them with resources," Richardson said on X. "These federal raids are cruel, discriminatory, and unacceptable. Long Beach will not be intimidated — ICE has NO PLACE in our city."

Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a sacred tradition in Mexican heritage. People decorate ofrendas, or altars displaying pictures of loved ones who have died, where they bring food and gifts. The day is typically seen as one where the veil between life and the afterlife is lifted, and people can spend the day with their loved ones who have moved on.