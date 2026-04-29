3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Inland Empire; followed by smaller 2.7-magnitude aftershock

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Riverside-San Bernardino county line on Wednesday night, which was then followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The first temblor was reported at around 8:48 p.m., approximately two and a half miles southeast of Loma Linda, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The approximate location of the 3.4-magnitude earthquake that struck between Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. United States Geological Survey

It struck at a depth of about 10 miles and was reportedly felt by people throughout the Inland Empire based on information provided by the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" monitor, which allows people to report if they feel the moment an earthquake strikes.

Less than a minute after the first earthquake, the USGS says that a 2.7-magnitude temblor then occurred in the same area at a depth of just under nine and a half miles. The shaking was felt in a smaller radius, according to the "Did You Feel It?" system.