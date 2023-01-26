Watch CBS News
Daily Guest Segments

Locals Only: Coolest LA and OC brands you need to know about

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Go-To Girlfriend Lifestyle Expert Sadie Murray has the coolest L.A. and Orange County based brands you need to know about!

Kelley Baker Brows

https://www.kelleybakerbrows.com/

Thrive Causemetics

https://thrivecausemetics.com/

WELL Alkaline Water

https://www.wellalkalinewater.com/

LDMA

https://ldmabrand.com/

European Spa Source

https://europeanspasource.com/

Tumbleweed & Dandelion

https://tumbleweedanddandelion.com/

Los Magos 

25% off with code KCAL25

http://losmagossotol.com/shop/

::::

The Go-To Girlfriend™

www.thegotogirlfriend.com

twitter.com/gotogirlfriend

instagram.com/gotogirlfriend

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.