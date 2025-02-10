Local leaders set to announce new legislation against looting, impersonating officials during disasters

Following the arrests of several people impersonating officials and looting during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, local leaders are set to announce new legislation aimed at strengthening state law during disasters.

Local leaders will announce the new bipartisan legislation at a news conference Monday morning.

A National Guard soldier speaks with a police officer at a roadblock in Altadena, California, on January 10, 2025, during the Eaton Fire. Frederic J. Brown / AFP

As thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes under mandatory evacuation orders, law enforcement saw a rise in looting and people trying to impersonate officials in fire zones.To combat these crimes and help residents impacted by the fires, a curfew was issued within areas that were under mandatory evacuation orders. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna requested assistance from the National Guard to patrol, manage road closures and provide security.

The curfew was in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until mandatory orders were lifted.

Nearly 40 people were arrested in or near wildfire zones by the LA County Sheriff's Department and 14 were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department. Although not all the arrests were linked to alleged cases of looting, officials still want to address the issue.

LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman has called to make looting during a local emergency a felony punishable by prison rather than county jail.

An Oregon couple was charged with impersonating LA County firefighters while trying to enter an evacuation zone in Malibu during the Palisades Fire.

Prosecutors allege the couple were wearing fake firefighting gear when they were arrested on Jan. 18.

They now each face misdemeanor charges of fraudulent impersonation of specific fire personnel, unauthorized activities with respect to badges or related matters and false representation, according to prosecutors. They face a maximum possible sentence of 180 days in jail if convicted of all charges.