Local businesses prepare as more rain expected to come to Southland Tuesday

Local businesses prepare as more rain expected to come to Southland Tuesday

Local businesses prepare as more rain expected to come to Southland Tuesday

Yet another powerful storm will slam the Southland Tuesday, with potentially heavy rain anticipated across the region and raising fears of localized flooding.

Some businesses, like car washes in Orange County, say they will be impacted economically by the rain.

"It's really hard," said Nelson Linares, a car wash manager. "I would say we're about 70 percent down on our business."

Coastal and valley areas could get between 2 and 4 inches of rain during the storm, with some areas possibly receiving up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Mountains and foothills could potentially get up to 8 inches of rain, with most areas receiving between 3 and 6.

The mountains and foothills will receive the highest rates of rain, possibly between a half-inch and 1 inch per hour.

"Confidence is fairly high that this storm will bring significant widespread heavy rainfall to the region," according to the NWS. "In fact, it will be a big surprise if it does not do so."

The storm is the latest in what has been a series of "atmospheric river" events to douse the state and Southland.

"There will likely be widespread and significant roadway flooding across the region from this storm, but there may also be more significant flooding, with mud and debris flows, rock slides, and some flooding of creeks and rivers," according to the NWS.

Although the storm will be particularly wet, forecasters said the snow level will remain above 8,000 feet, with little to no accumulations anticipated.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through Thursday night, with another smaller system sliding into the area by Friday and lasting into the weekend, although the bulk of that storm will likely remain to the north, resulting in a mostly dry but cool weekend..