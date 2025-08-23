Brush fire burns over 2,500 acres in Kern County, prompting evacuation orders

Firefighters were battling a large brush fire burning in Kern County on Saturday.

The blaze, which firefighters were calling the Little Fire, was first reported at 3 p.m. on Friday near Highway 178 and south of Lake Isabella, according to the U.S. National Forest Service.

It rapidly grew to consume thousands of acres, crews said, prompting a full closure of SR-178 and the Kern River recreation area from Borel Road to Delonagha Day Use Area.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the fire "saw intense firefighting efforts as air and ground crews have been working tirelessly," said an update from USFS. They said that storm cells that moved through the area provided much-needed rain and moisture, which helped slow the fire's progress.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the fire was said to be 2,532 acres and 0% contained.

It's unclear what started the fire. There have not been any reports of injuries or structures damaged by the fire.

A photo of smoke from the Little Fire, burning in Kern County. U.S. Forest Service - Sequoia National Forest

Evacuation orders

Firefighters issued evacuation orders and warnings for several zones in the area near where the fire was burning. A full list of orders and warnings can be seen here.