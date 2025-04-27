Lingering showers possible Sunday, but mild week ahead for Southern California

Most of Southern California is expected to dry out by Sunday, though there's a slight chance of lingering showers in areas like North Hollywood and Sunland by the afternoon.

Forecasters predict mostly cloudy skies and cooler-than-average temperatures as the storm system that brought rain on Saturday continues moving east.

Highs are expected to reach 64 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange County, 65 in the valleys, 58 in the Inland Empire, 64 along the coast, 60s in the high desert, and around 43 degrees in the mountains. Gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph are likely to affect mountain passes and desert areas but should weaken by the evening.

Mild spring weather will continue through the week, with sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 70s starting Monday.