Section of PCH near Palisades Fire burn scar reopen to residents after mudslide

Iris Salem
Parts of PCH near Palisades Fire burn scar reopen to residents following mudslides caused by weekend
A section of the Pacific Coast Highway that was closed due to mudslides following Saturday's rain has reopened to residents, contractors, and passholders.

Caltrans had shut down the stretch between Carbon Canyon Terrace and Sunset Boulevard after debris from the Palisades burn area slid onto the roadway. The five-mile closure added to months of disruptions along the coastal route, much of which has been closed to the general public since January.

The ongoing closures have deeply impacted local businesses and residents. Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, said the area has seen a 70 percent decline in business over the past four months.

"Unless it is absolutely impossible to get through, the focus needs to be more on helping the people that are working, living there continue and be able to get on with their daily lives," she said. "The people aren't here. The people aren't here and we really need people to come into town and get us through this next month or two."

Caltrans expects to fully reopen the highway to the public by the end of May, with one lane available in each direction, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

