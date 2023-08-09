Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery has licenses canceled after unexpected closure in July

The owners of Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Carson have requested to have their licenses removed, leaving the large property without a clear possessor more than a month after suddenly closing to the public without notice.

"The cemetery and cemetery manager licenses issued by the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau (Bureau) to Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Carson have been cancelled at the owner's request, effective August 8, 2023," said a statement from the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau on Tuesday.

The move comes weeks after dozens of families were left without answers when the cemetery unexpectedly locked its gates, cutting them off from visiting loved ones buried on the property.

It still remains unclear just what caused the now-former owners to essentially shut down since mid-July, and now, their sudden decision to have their licenses revoked leaves an even bigger question.

"Upon becoming aware of the cemetery's closure late last month, the Bureau began to work diligently to gather information to assess the situation, address options, and take appropriate action within the law and the Bureau's jurisdiction," the Bureau's statement said. Officials were notified of the ongoing situation after multiple families were turned away day after day when attempting to visit loved ones at the cemetery.

Government officials will now work to determine who will become the property's new overseer.

"Following the license cancellations, the cemetery is considered unlicensed, abandoned and outside of the Bureau's regulatory authority. However, in these circumstances, there are laws in place that will allow for the future care and maintenance of the property by the city or county, along with reimbursement through income available in the cemetery's endowment care fund," the statement said. "The law also outlines the authority of a court to appoint a temporary manager and the ability of the county to assume responsibility in circumstances when a temporary manager is not appointed."

While that decision is being made, the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau can still authorized other licensed funeral homes to perform pre-purchased burials at the cemetery.

"The Bureau understands this is a difficult situation for the families and community, and remains committed to continuing to collaborate with local, state, and community partners on the future of the cemetery's care and maintenance. More information about the transition of responsibility of care over the cemetery is expected to be determined by local authorities over the coming weeks and months," the statement said.

Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery is a landmark burial site and one of the first integrated cemeteries in the nation, with veterans from as far back as the Civil War laid to rest on the grounds.