Lincoln Heights suspect that wounded 3 LAPD officers shot himself in the head

The Lincoln Heights suspect who shot three Los Angeles Police Department officers in a confrontation and endured a lengthy standoff with law enforcement March 8, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at some point during the standoff, the Coroner's Office reported.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore also said at Tuesday's Police Commission meeting that the suspect, 32-year-old Jonathan Magana sustained injuries from police gunfire, according to the coroner's report, but the cause of death was the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Plainclothes LAPD Hollenbeck Division Narcotics Enforcement Detail officers first responded to the 3800 block of Broadway at around 3:50 p.m., March 8 on a report of Magana, a parolee at large. He was a suspect in an extortion case and was under surveillance. Magana ran from officers, and police set up a perimeter in the area while a helicopter and other backup were called in.

At around 6:45 p.m., officers searching the area found Magana barricaded inside a shed-like structure about two blocks east, near the corner of Broadway and Mission Road.

"During the subsequent investigation, officers came across the individual who refused to comply to the commands and a request for K-9 officers was requested from the Metropolitan Division," said LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada during a press conference.

A chemical agent was deployed at the scene by officers via a robot. Police say Magana then exited the shed and fired at officers, striking three of them. One officer was struck in the arm, another in the leg, and a third officer was struck in the stomach.

An unknown number of officers returned fire.

The three male officers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment.

Magana was reported dead at the scene just before 9:30 p.m. following a two-hour standoff. Officers again deployed gas into the area where he was barricaded, just before SWAT members entered and found him unresponsive.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics attempted to provide treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

A citywide police tactical alert had been activated until the Magana was declared dead.

Law enforcement sources confirm to KCAL News that Jonathan Magana, 32, was a parolee with at least four felony convictions. He had previously been charged with battery on a police officer, robbery and drug crimes.

"I do know that he was on parole. I believe that a crime had been committed the day before, and that's why they were looking for him," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said Thursday.

Police reported on Friday that two loaded handguns were recovered at the scene. One handgun was a 9mm Polymer 80 semi-automatic "Ghost Gun" and the second handgun was a 9mm Glock semi-automatic Model 43X. A loaded extended high–capacity magazine was also found at the scene.

Police said two of the wounded are patrol officers, while the third is a K-9 unit officer with LAPD's Metropolitan Division. No dogs were injured.

Two of the police officers were treated at the hospital and released the next day, on Thursday. The third officer remained hospitalized until Sunday, and is now home. All of the officers are recovering.

"Everyday the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," Mayor Karen Bass said at Wednesday night's press conference. "I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery."

Family members of Magana, speaking with KCAL News reporters, said that Magana's brother, Omar, was shot and killed by LAPD officers in 2018. They said Magana has had drug problems, and they believe there's more to what happened than what police have shared.