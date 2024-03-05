Limited Amtrak services set to resume in Orange County after landslide

Limited service for the Amtrak rail will resume on Wednesday, weeks after cliffside erosion forced operations to shut down once again.

While Metrolink service will not resume at the same time, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains will begin to pass through the area without stopping or relying on buses to transport passengers.

Morning trains will begin to operate between 7 and 8 a.m., while evening trains will pass through between 6 and 7 p.m., according to Amtrak officials.

Train operations in the middle of the day will be stopped as they have in recent weeks, however, as construction crews continue work to shore up the cliff that was impacted by the landslide in January.

Bus connections will be available for those using the transit between Irvine and Oceanside on trains 769, 770, 774, 777, 785 and 790. The buses detour commuters through the construction area.

Metrolink will continue taking their passengers to the Laguna Niguel-Mission Viejo station. Weekend Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line trains will continue to only go as far south as San Juan Capistrano.

Crews expect to have the wall fully completed by the end of March.