Landslide in San Clemente halts train service

A landslide in San Clemente has brought train service through the area to a complete stop late Wednesday afternoon.

The earth gave way near the Mariposa Bridge sometime around 5:30 p.m., with large chunks of rock and dirt clearly visible on the tracks below.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said that work on cleaning the tracks is already underway, but there was no timetable for when the rail would be fully reopened.

The Mariposa Bridge has reportedly been sliding for several weeks, finally giving way on Wednesday.

Crews will also need to work to determine what caused the slide, and if the bridge and bluff it's built upon are stable enough for regular operation to continue.

It's just the latest land movement that has impacted the railway running along the Orange County coast, after a devastating landslide underneath the iconic Casa Romantica in early 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.