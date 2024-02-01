Orange County gets emergency funding to fix San Clemente landslide

California state officials threw a lifeline to Orange County on Thursday to clear a landslide that has disrupted rail service in San Clemente.

"I'm grateful for the State's partnership and for recognizing what an important issue this is for regional mobility," said OC Transportation Authority CEO Darrell E. Johnson.

The emergency declaration from Caltrans Director Tony Tavares allows the OCTA to access up to $10 million in emergency funding to restore the rail line near the Mariposa pedestrian bridge. While crews are still trying to figure out the best way to fix the affected hillside, they were grateful for the additional money.

"We appreciate the prompt response from Director Tavares and the belief from Caltrans that this situation is a matter of state concern," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. " It is only through these collective partnerships that we will be able restore Metrolink service to and from Oceanside, along with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service to and from San Diego."

The disruptive landslide happened on Jan. 24. It caused serious damage to the Mariposa Trail Pedestrian Bridge and blocked the track. This is just the latest case of the city's eroding bluffs affecting passenger rail service and shipping lanes.

Last year, a landslide at Casa Romantica forced an indefinite suspension of operations after debris, which included parts of the building's patio, slid down the bluff and covered the seaside railway.

"Decades of climate change denial leaves Orange County behind in a race between us and Mother Earth," Supervisor Katrina Foley said following the latest landslide. "To protect our local economy and way of life, we cannot afford for these disruptive service suspensions to continue on a yearly basis."