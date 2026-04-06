Lil Nas X granted mental health diversion instead of jail time in battery case

A judge granted Lil Nas X a mental health diversion program on Monday instead of jail time for three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, pleaded not guilty last year to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest, and faced up to five years in prison if he was convicted.

Hill was arrested in August 2025 in Studio City just before 6 a.m. as he was walking in the middle of Ventura Boulevard. When officers approached Hill, he allegedly charged at the officers before being taken into custody.

Hill was arrested for battery on a police officer and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The judge on Monday granted Hill a mental health diversion program, saying the felony charges against him would be dropped if he complies with the plan and obeys all laws over the next two years.

The rapper is scheduled for a court progress report on July 29.

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.