Light rain expected in parts of Southern California Tuesday afternoon

Drizzle and a chance of showers are adding to June gloom on Tuesday, with a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms expected in parts of Southern California.

The National Weather Service warns of a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. in the mountains, foothills, and the Inland Empire.

"Otherwise, a June gloom pattern will prevail through this week with a slow warming trend."

Light rain activity is expected to reach the eastern LA County mountains this afternoon, and showers are possible in downtown Los Angeles and coastal areas just before 2 p.m. The Inland Empire may see rain around 6 p.m., according to KCAL News Meteorologist Marina Jurica.

"The best chance for a few showers will be this morning, and the best chance for an isolated storm will be this afternoon," Jurica said.

The weekend is expected to have June-gloom mornings and sunshine in the afternoons.