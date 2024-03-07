Lifeguards clear Santa Monica beaches due to lightning spotted

Los Angeles County lifeguards cleared beaches in Santa Monica Thursday evening due to lightning spotted in the area.

Malibu and Santa Monica both received about an inch of rain Thursday, as a lingering storm cell quickly developed Thursday afternoon.

About a half-inch fell in areas including Hawthorne and Compton, according to the NWS. Some areas of Orange County saw locally higher amounts, including 1.11 inches in Huntington Beach.

Forecasters said the system also had the capability of producing 60 mph winds.

The NWS also issued a flash flood warning for many of the same areas, but including other communities such as Encino, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Sun Valley. Forecasters said the storm cell could produce rain falling at a rate of up to one inch per hour. The warning will be in place until 7 p.m.

According to the NWS, temperatures should gradually warm back to normal levels by Friday.