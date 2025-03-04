LeBron James surpasses 50,000 career points, a first in NBA history

LeBron James has made NBA history once again by becoming the first player to surpass 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs.

James became the first member of the 50,000-point club with a three-pointer in the opening minutes of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After entering the league 22 years ago, James scored 41,840 regular-season points and an additional 8,162 in the postseason.

He unseated Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387) in 2023. A year later, James became the first player to score more than 40,000 regular-season points.

James stands leagues above the rest of the league in terms of career points. The next active player, Kevin Durant, has tallied 35,191 points during the regular season and playoffs.

LeBron James has nearly 15,000 more career regular season and postseason points than Kevin Durant, the next active player on the all-time scoring list. KCAL News

He is one of six Lakers players to rank among the league's top scorers in the regular season and playoffs, including Abdul-Jabbar (No. 2), Karl Malone (No. 3), Kobe Bryant (No. 4), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 7), and Jerry West (No. 8).

While his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats is already cemented, the accomplishment is just another in a storied career from the Akron, Ohio native. James has earned four NBA Championships, four MVP Awards and 13 All-NBA First Team selections. He also holds the record for most All-Star Game selections, 21.

Along with being the highest scorer in league history, James currently sits amongst the top 10 all-time in:

games played (No. 3 with 1,547),

assists (No. 4 with 11,481),

steals (No. 6 with 2,326),

defensive rebounds (No. 7 with 9,845),

field goals made (No. 2 with 15,360),

three-pointers made (No. 7 with 2,535),

free throws made (No. 2 with 8,582).

James' first basket came on Oct. 30, 2003, in a game in which he set what was then a rookie record for most points scored in a debut with 25.

Since then, he's continued to wow the masses and live up to his many monikers, including "King James" and "The Chosen One."

He would remain with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the first seven seasons of his career before heading to the Miami Heat, where he earned his first and second NBA Titles. At the end of the 2014 season, James returned home to the Cavs to help them earn the franchise's sole NBA Championship in 2016.

After four full seasons in Cleveland, James joined the Purple and Gold in 2018. He became the first player in the history of the NBA to win a title with three different teams when the Lakers topped the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Now in his 22nd season, which is tied for the most in NBA history, James is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists.