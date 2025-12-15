2 hopsitalized after crash involving LAX shuttle bus in Westchester

Two people were hospitalized on Monday night after a three-car crash involving an LAX shuttle bus in the Westchester neighborhood.

Firefighters were sent to the 6100 block of Jetway Boulevard after learning of the collision, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Circumstances surrounding what caused the crash remain under investigation, but firefighters say that two people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

One person, who hasn't been identified, was said to be in serious condition, while the second suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD's release said.

Twenty-three other people, most of whom were on the bus, were also evaluated at the scene by paramedics, according to firefighters.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where two black sedans were seen with damage next to the LAX bus. One of the cars appeared to have sustained considerable damage to its front end, causing the airbags to deploy.