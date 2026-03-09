LAX board to discuss Uber and Lyft fee increases at Tuesday's meeting

The Los Angeles World Airports Board of Airport Commissioners is considering an increase in fees for rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups at LAX.

The board is seeking a fee hike, in part because charges for commercial for-hire vehicles have not changed in 10 years, and "no longer reflect the value of the airport market," according to board meeting documents.

A base fee of $6 is proposed for airport access for taxis, Uber, Lyft, and charter vehicles such as vans and limousines.

The base fee would apply to current curbs and new curbs at the Ground Transport Center and Transit Center stations, "with speedy and reliable access to the terminals via the new SkyLink train."

An additional $6 fee would be charged for direct curb access to Terminals 1 through 8, including the Tom Bradley International Terminal, to match demand for those destinations, according to board documents.

Proposed fees also support "the long-term success of LAX's landside access strategy," most notably encouraging guests to use the people mover, SkyLink, the Ground Transportation Center, and the Transit Center.

The $12 CTA fees would go into effect only after SkyLink is operational.

Uber officials released a statement in response to the proposed fee hikes. "Raising the LAX rideshare fee from $5 to $12 at the curb would punish travelers, working families, and seniors who depend on affordable, reliable transportation. Uber supports improving LAX, but not on the backs of the people who keep it running."

Airport board documents say the base fee structure has not been adjusted to account for inflation and current market value since 2016. "Ground transportation access fee revenue from all modes is estimated to generate as much as $100 million in the first full year after Skylink activation."

The $3.34 billion elevated electric train system, SkyLink, is expected to be completed at the end of 2026. According to LAX, it is expected to eliminate more than 3,200 shuttle trips a day and reduce traffic by about 27% during peak hours.