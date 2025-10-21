LAX closes Terminal 5 for "major transformation" with plans to reopen by 2028 Olympic Games

LAX has closed Terminal 5 for a "major transformation" and remodel on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced the closure with plans for a complete demolition that will help deliver a brand-new terminal and airport experience.

"As we take this important step toward transforming LAX, the closure of Terminal 5 marks a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver a world-class airport experience," said Doug Webster, Chief Airport Operations and Maintenance Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "Our goal is to minimize disruption during this transition, and we are working closely with our airline partners to ensure continued operations and smooth travel for our passengers."

Airlines located in Terminal 5 will be relocated during construction beginning on Tuesday and the full closure of the terminal will go into effect on Oct. 28. The newly completed Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSC South) and other terminals will be used to continue airport operations.

Airport officials warn passengers who are traveling with airlines that are usually in Terminal 5 to allow for extra time when arriving.

JetBlue will now be located in Terminal 1, beginning Tuesday

Spirit Airlines will now be located in Terminal 2, beginning Wednesday

American Airlines will now be located in Terminal 4, beginning Oct. 28

The closure of Terminal 5 and the opening of MSC South are a part of the airport's mission to transform the experience for employees and travelers. The newly renovated terminal is expected to reopen just in time for the 2028 Olympic Games in LA.