L.A. schools chief Alberto Carvalho placed on administrative leave amid FBI probe

After nearly two days of closed-session meetings, the board for the Los Angeles Unified School District placed Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on paid administrative leave amid a federal investigation into his time as the head of Miami's school district.

On Friday, the board announced that they made the decision unanimously. The board appointed its chief of operations, Andres Chait, as interim superintendent.

Carvalho began his newest contract with LAUSD two weeks ago. It was a four-year, $1.7 million deal.

On Wednesday, the FBI served a series of search warrants at Carvalho's home and the Los Angeles Unified School District's headquarters, officials said. Sources told CBS News that the FBI also raided a Florida residence linked to Carvalho. The reason for the warrants is unknown after the FBI confirmed that the underlying affidavit remained under seal.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the investigations in both states are directly related to Carvalho. It's not clear what, if any, wrongdoing Carvalho is accused of. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office would not comment on the investigation, which is standard until potential charges are filed.

Prior to joining the LAUSD in 2022, Carvalho previously served as the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said the investigation predates the Trump administration and is a probe into allegations that Carvalho may have received kickbacks from a business while still superintendent of the Miami school district. The source added that the investigation is not directly tied to the LAUSD or Carvalho's work at the district, and that there is no known culpability or connection to LAUSD.

Operations at the LAUSD seem unaffected as the investigation continues.

The LAUSD board issued a statement about the closed-session meeting after recessing Thursday night.

"The District continues normal operations across all schools and offices," LAUSD wrote in a statement on Thursday. "We are grateful to our dedicated employees, families, and students for their steady focus and commitment to our school communities."