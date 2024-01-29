LAUSD looks for solutions after overenrolling students at Porter Ranch school

Parents share frustrations after school enrolls too many students at Porter Ranch school

District and school leaders faced an emotional crowd Monday night as families shared their worries about "capacity challenges" at Porter Ranch Community School.

The meeting became very passionate very quickly as some parents heard the district may address the over-enrollment by moving middle school students to a high school. Many in the crowd refused to consider that option since many moved to the area specifically for the K-8 model.

"Most schools don't have a built-in middle school," resident Shauna Isenberg said. "That was the unique drawing point here. It was to be able to benefit from that with our family."

The region's superintendent spent much of the meeting insisting this is the beginning of a long process to accommodate the over-enrollment. Officials are reviewing ideas, including some from the community, such as adding bungalows or buildings. They also suggested officials link with developers and also to phase out the middle school.

The regional superintendent said that there are absolutely no plans to phase out the middle schools or close anything.

"You heard it from the parents, the No. 1 thing is transparency," parent Chirsty Rose said. "We just want to know what's happening."