LAUSD dropping weekly COVID testing requirement for students, staff

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will ease its COVID-19 testing requirement for students and staff.

Beginning Monday, tests will only be required for those who are experiencing virus symptoms or those who have been exposed to COVID.

All testing will be done with take-home rapid antigen tests, the district said.

The LAUSD's testing requirement had originally been expected to be lifted last December, but it was extended through February, then extended again indefinitely.

The district noted that weekly PCR testing will still be required through the end of June for students at early education and care settings.