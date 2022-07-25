Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Laura Linney to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 25 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 25 AM Edition) 01:58

Four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday in honor of a career that has earned her eight Emmy nominations.

"Ozark" showrunner Chris Mundy and Linney's "The Truman Show" castmate Holland Taylor are set to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6533 Hollywood Blvd.

Linney's star, the 2,727th to be added to the Walk of Fame, will be placed next to her Ozark co-star Jason Bateman. 

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Along with Linney's Emmy wins and nominations, she is also a three-time Oscar nominee.

She received best actress nominations in 2001 for her role in "You Can Count on Me" and in 2008 in "The Savages."

Linney received a best supporting actress nomination in 2008 for the biopic "Kinsey."

First published on July 25, 2022 / 9:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.