Laura Linney to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday in honor of a career that has earned her eight Emmy nominations.

"Ozark" showrunner Chris Mundy and Linney's "The Truman Show" castmate Holland Taylor are set to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6533 Hollywood Blvd.

Linney's star, the 2,727th to be added to the Walk of Fame, will be placed next to her Ozark co-star Jason Bateman.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Along with Linney's Emmy wins and nominations, she is also a three-time Oscar nominee.

She received best actress nominations in 2001 for her role in "You Can Count on Me" and in 2008 in "The Savages."

Linney received a best supporting actress nomination in 2008 for the biopic "Kinsey."