Last day of heat for Southern California inland areas, cooler temperatures ahead

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Another round of hot temperatures is headed to Southern California Friday, with the heat coming in the 90s for the Valleys and Inland Empire.

It's the third Next Weather Alert day as unseasonably high temperatures continue at 20 degrees above average in inland areas.

For those seeking relief from the summer-like conditions, it comes this weekend, as temperatures will cool and continue cooling next week.

The Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas will see a high of 82 degrees on Friday.

A dense fog advisory, significantly impacting the Orange County coastline, is in place Friday until 9 a.m.

Big weekend outdoor events include the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and Coachella. In Long Beach, temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday, and Coachella will reach 100 degrees, with the weekend and week's temperatures dropping slightly each day.

