LASD deputy hospitalized after crash in Carson

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized following a two-car crash in Carson late Sunday evening. 

It happened at around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Helmick Street, according to department officials. 

An aerial look at the crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Carson on Feb. 16, 2025. KCAL News

The deputy was en route to an undisclosed call when he was struck on the driver side by another car driving through the intersection, LASD said. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

The driver of the other car remained on scene, deputies said. They were uninjured in the crash. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

