Las Virgenes residents only allowed to water lawn once a week as drought worsens

As the drought worsens and as their water supply dwindles, residents in some of the richest parts of Los Angeles County will only be able to water their lawns once a week or face fines.

"We're all planting cactus and succulents and foregoing the lawns that we used to have," said Agoura Hills resident Dawn Schneider.

Beginning on June 1, residents like Schneider will be limited to a one-day-per-week irrigation restriction as the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District Board attempts to address water supply challenges because of the ongoing drought. This new limitation will affect residents in Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village and unincorporated parts of western L.A. County.

"On Tuesdays, we'll allow watering for addresses that are even-numbered," said LVWMD general manager David Pedersen. "And on Thursday, addresses that are odd-numbered. Watering will be allowed for eight minutes per station for normal irrigation and if you have high-efficiency irrigation, for 15 minutes."

According to Pedersen, LVMWD lacks a local water supply for drinking, forcing the district to import from other areas. The drought has caused the supply to drastically drop making it impossible to meet everyone's normal needs. The general manager said that the penalty for violating the restriction will begin with a warning and then escalate to various fines.

"Starts at $100 and it goes to $200 and then eventually to $500," he said. "This is a last resort, but if we don't see customers really heeding the call for conservation, we do have a program in place where we can actually restrict the flow to those customers who use 1.5 times their budgeted amount for more than four months in a row."

Residents like Gloria Scott, who lives in Agoura Hills, said she is willing to see her green grass slowly turn brown over the summer if that helps combat the drought.

"It's necessary," she said. "We don't have enough water so I agree with it."