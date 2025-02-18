Large bear makes Pasadena crawl space his home after Eaton Fire

For the second time in two weeks a homeowner has been jarred to find a massive bear living underneath their home, which wildlife officials believe is a direct result of January's Eaton Fire.

"He's kind of between my house, her house and his house," said Glenn Ferris, who lives on the street where the new tenant moved in without notice. "He's got his own little territory."

Ferris has captured multiple videos of the bear over the last few years, sometimes picking figs off of the trees in his yard or trying to dig through trashcans. He even has one video of the bear taking a swat at his son, who was behind a window inside of their home, but still, they're not afraid of it.

"I'd walk down the driveway and wouldn't even think twice to worry about him," Ferris said.

He seems to be alone in that sentiment, with neighbor Sean Lorenzini — whose home the bear is actually residing under — begging for help removing his unwanted tenant.

"He is exclusively living under the house since the fire," Lorenzini said. "It's a massive safety concern. There's little children that live right up the street and you just don't know. You can't predict what that bear's gonna do."

He says that they've contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for help, but have been waiting for days for someone to show up.

"They need to do it now. I'm just worried they wait too long and something happens to somebody, right?" Lorenzini said.

CBS News Los Angeles has a request for information from CDFW officials but has not yet heard back. On their website, they do advise that bears typically become increasingly bold and destructive when they are habituated to food and people. Despite this, they're rarely an imminent threat to public safety.