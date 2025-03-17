LAPD's 2024 end-of-year crime report shows decrease in homicides, overall violent crimes

The Los Angeles Police Department's newly released 2024 end-of-year crime report showed that homicides and person crime have decreased across the city, officials announced Monday.

Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell held a press conference detailing findings from the report. Bass and McDonnell were joined by members of the LA Board of Police Commissioners and other community members.

McDonnell who was sworn in as chief in November 2024, highlighted the 14% decrease in homicides and 19% decrease in shooting victims a significant stride to reduce crime. He credited the improvements to targeted enforcement and strategic policing.

The Valley Bureau of the LAPD had the most significant decrease of 28% in homicides in 2024.

In 2023, the LAPD released its first end-of-the-year crime report in nine years. The department reported LA has a 3% decrease in violent crime in every category and a 17% decrease in homicides.

"This progress is the direct result of the tireless work of our law enforcement officers, community leaders and residents who have come together to build a safer, stronger city," Bass said. "While we recognize this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every resident feels safe in their home, on their street and in their community."

Aside from the decrease in homicides, the city saw an overall drop in violent crimes which include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Robberies remained flat with 8,637 in 2024 and 8,696 in 2023.

McDonnell attributed the successful seizure of more than 7,600 illegal firearms to the decrease in victims shot. Of those firearms seized, 790 were identified as ghost guns.

Citywide property crimes which include burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicles and theft were down by 7,259 from 2023.

McDonnell pointed out that DUI-related crashes were down 36.7%.

"This downward trend is likely, partly attributed to DUI enforcement at checkpoints and expanded public education in safe driving," McDonnell said.

Bass said as mayor, public safety is her top priority, and the city will continue to take "bold steps" to keep crime down.

In last year's report, authorities said the city saw a jump in traffic-related deaths, including fatal hit-and-runs and fatal pedestrian and bicycle collisions.

In 2024, felony hit-and-run crashes dropped by nearly 6.5% and fatal traffic collisions involving pedestrians dropped by 7%.

This year, the LAPD transitioned its data collection process to cooperate with the federally reported National Incident-Based Reporting System. This transition brought the department in line with national reporting standard expectations that are set by the FBI.

"This new system captures data on all offenses within a single incident, providing a more comprehensive view of crime, the LAPD said. "NIBRS also includes more data elements, such as victim and offender demographics, relationships, and the presence of weapons, enhancing crime analysis and reporting accuracy."