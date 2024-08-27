LAPD targets recyclers allegedly connected to copper wire and precious metal theft

A police task force aimed at stopping copper wire and precious metal theft in the San Fernando Valley has turned its attention to recyclers allegedly buying the stolen material.

"This is not just random, individualized, petty theft," Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian said. "This is an organized form of crime."

The Los Angeles Police Department's Heavy Metal Task Force touted its successful operations last month, claiming to have recovered 2,000 pounds of stolen copper wire and arrested 82 people since its inception at the beginning of the year. After its initial success, the city infused $200,000 worth of funding into the unit.

The latest operation targeted scrap metal businesses in the East San Fernando Valley. This sting resulted in nine arrests — three for felony metal theft cases. Additionally, police cited eight recyclers.

"We're coming after you," Krekorian said.

The unit recovered hundreds of pounds of copper wire belonging to Caltrans and the Bureau of Street Lighting at A Star Recycling and Cash for Scrap in North Hollywood. The precious metals are worth roughly $15,000.

Hagop Basteghian is one of the recycling business owners cited during the operation. He claimed to follow all of the laws and will fight the citation.

"How do I know it's stolen?" he said.

Basteghian claimed that if a person hands over more than $20 worth of metal, he gets the seller's fingerprint and driver's license. He said he was following the protocol as best as he could.

"Nobody perfect," Basteghian said.

Investigators claim to have evidence that business owners are paying for stolen goods despite warning them with letters nine months ago.

"They know it's not an employee that's turning that stuff in," Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said. "It's not someone associated with those companies. So, therefore, they know what their responsibilities are."

Police recovered more than 1,600 pounds of stolen copper wire, aluminum and backup batteries at another location. The copper wire was worth about $40,000, according to Krekorian.