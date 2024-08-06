Los Angeles gives $200,000 to Heavy Metal Task Force after major crackdown

The Los Angeles City Council gave $200,000 to a specialized task force on Tuesday after the team announced the recovery of 2,000 pounds of stolen copper wire.

"This additional funding will enhance our ability to combat these destructive crimes and ensure that our neighborhoods can be safe and secure," Councilman Kevin de León said.

De León spearheaded the creation of the Heavy Metal Task Force after several of the communities he represented were "literally left in the dark" after thieves ripped the precious metals from the ground.

"The success of the Heavy Metal Task Force sends a decisive message to criminals that Los Angeles will no longer allow you to use our city assets as your ATM," de León said. "This ATM is closed. While we have had success with the results of the task force, we still have much more to do."

The task force consists of officers from three divisions of the Los Angeles Police Department: Central, Newton and Hollenbeck. It started cracking down on the theft at the beginning of 2024. Through the first seven months of the year, the task force arrested 82 people, resulting in 60 felony charges while also seizing nine firearms.

"These crimes disrupt essential services and endanger the lives of our community," LAPD Deputy Chief Michael Oreb said. "You could imagine entire city blocks going out without internet, without lighting. It is unacceptable."

Over the past year, thieves gradually stripped the lights, poles and copper wiring that illuminate the bridge's arches. The stolen metal in total is worth about $11,000, according to de León.