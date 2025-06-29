Watch CBS News
LAPD officer shoots, injures person in South Central

Austin Turner
Austin Turner
/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a person in the South Central neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

At around 11 p.m., officers located a group of people arguing in the area of Avalon Boulevard and 42nd Street. The LAPD told CBS News Los Angeles that as officers arrived, a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun in their direction.

At least one of the officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The person was transported to a local hospital, where they remain in unknown condition according to the LAPD. Authorities said it's believed the suspect confronted a person earlier in the night and fired a gunshot in the air.

A handgun was recovered by police at the scene.

The officers and the initial victim were not injured. No additional details were immediately made available.

