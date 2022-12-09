Suspect search prompts brief LAPD perimeter in Hollywood

Los Angeles Police officers set up a large perimeter in the area of Vine St. and Leland Way, just south of Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood after a man with a gun was reported in the area. CBSLA

One person was detained during the search for a possibly armed suspect in Hollywood, prompting an LAPD perimeter Friday morning.

Los Angeles Police officers set up a large perimeter in the area of Vine St. and Leland Way, just south of Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood after a man with a gun was reported in the area at about 9:30 a.m.

Hollywood officers were searching for an armed man who was reportedly driving a dark-colored sedan. The suspect reportedly pulled into a parking garage in the area, prompting the perimeter.

Officers detained one person at about 10:05 a.m.

By 10:20 a.m., officers were breaking down the perimeter. Some officers remained on scene.

