LAPD search for woman who hit, spit on a Metro driver in Los Angeles

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted and then spit on a Metro bus driver in South Los Angeles Monday night.

Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. and Avalon boulevards around 10 p.m. when they received a report of a woman, who was a passenger on the bus, attacked the driver after she was told to get off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman then allegedly hit and spit on the driver and then took off from the scene before police arrived.

"Bus operators are critical frontline employees, whose primary responsibility is getting nearly a million passengers to their destinations safely each day. Passenger behavior that results in assault or impedes the safety of the operator is unacceptable," Metro spokesman Jose Uvaldo said in a statement. "The Los Angeles Fire Department treated and released the operator who sustained non-life-threating injuries."

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.