LAPD responds to shooting in Panorama City

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene of a shooting in Panorama City on Saturday. 

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. A perimeter was set up on Cedro Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard as officers looked for 3 shooting suspects, LAPD said. 

One person has possibly been detained. 

It is unclear if anyone was shot or what the motive of the shooting was.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

