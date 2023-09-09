LAPD responds to shooting in Panorama City

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene of a shooting in Panorama City on Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. A perimeter was set up on Cedro Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard as officers looked for 3 shooting suspects, LAPD said.

One person has possibly been detained.

It is unclear if anyone was shot or what the motive of the shooting was.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)