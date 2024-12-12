Ex-wife arrested in ambush-style killing of Woodland Hills doctor

Los Angeles police arrested the ex-wife of a Woodland Hills doctor after the physician was ambushed and killed outside of his practice.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was leaving his office along Topanga Canyon Boulevard and walking to his car on Aug. 23 when someone came up and shot him multiple times, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooter ran from the scene.

Mirshojae was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the LAPD have described the killing as a targeted hit, with surveillance video showing the suspected gunman waiting in a nearby parking lot for nearly an hour before Mirshojae exited the building.

A memorial in tribute to Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was fatally shot outside his Woodland Hills practice on Aug. 23, 2024, sits outside the medical office. KCAL News

Earlier this week, LAPD announced two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the doctor's killing.

Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas and Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda were arrested. It remains unclear what connection Hardman and Sweeting may have had to the victim.

On Thursday, LAPD confirmed officers responded to a Calabasas home along Newcastle Lane. Homicide investigators said the search was connected to Mirshojae's death. Public records show that the home belongs to Mirshojae's ex-wife. It was one of a few properties searched by investigators, according to the LAPD.

Mirshojae and his ex-wife filed for divorce in 2009. While it was finalized in 2010, the pair have been in court most years up until he died in 2024. Their most recent court hearing was in April 2024 where the ex-wife petitioned for adult child support, according to court records.

Officers arrested the ex-wife Ahang Mirshojae, 53, and Shawn Randolph, 46, on Dec. 12. Police booked them for murder.

Detectives also announced the arrest of Sarallah Jawed, 26. He was booked for murder with special circumstances on Dec. 11.

Randolph and Mirshojae are being held without bail. Their cases will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Dec. 16.

Evan Hardman (left) and Ashley Rose Sweeting (right). Los Angeles Police Department

Friends of Mirshojae have told CBS News Los Angeles that he had recently married and had an infant daughter.

No suspected motive has been released by police.