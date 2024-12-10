2 arrested in fatal shooting of Woodland Hills doctor outside his practice

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Woodland Hills doctor outside of his own practice back in August.

The shooting happened back on Aug. 23 outside of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae's practice in Woodland Hills, located in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mirshojae, 61, was leaving his office when police say he was approached by a gunman and shot multiple times just outside of his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, they determined that he was the victim of a targeted hit after surveillance footage showed the shooter walking around the hospital's parking lot for about an hour before shooting Mirshojae.

Months of investigation led police to locate the two alleged suspects, one of which was in Texas.

Evan Hardman (left) and Ashley Rose Sweeting (right). Los Angeles Police Department

Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas and 40-year-old Reseda woman Ashley Rose Sweeting were arrested on Tuesday. Hardman was arrested in the greater-Houston area while Sweeting was arrested in the San Fernando Valley, police said.

"The Los Angeles Police Department worked in concert and close relationship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Offices in Los Angeles and Houston, to locate and apprehend both suspects," LAPD's statement said. Additionally, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Harris County Sheriff's Department in Texas and the Houston Police Department assisted.

Both Hardman and Sweeting were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Investigators will present their case for filing consideration with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators still have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Friends of Mirshojae say that he had recently married and had an infant daughter.