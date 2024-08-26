Police say Woodland Hills doctor was killed in targeted hit outside of his own medical clinic

Woodland Hills community continues to mourn loss of doctor shot outside of medical clinic

Police say that the Woodland Hills doctor who was fatally shot outside of his own medical clinic on Friday was killed in a targeted attack.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, 61, was walking to his car at around 6:15 after leaving the Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, when he was approached by an unknown suspect and shot, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the day, they say that the suspect waited around in the parking lot for nearly an hour before Mirshojae exited the building.

Once he neared his car, the suspect opened fire on Mirshojae and ran from the area on foot, leaving the doctor to die in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

They have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting or a suspect description.

As the police investigation continues, former patients are remembering Mirshojae as a "fantastic doctor" and "community leader."

"I'm devastated," said one woman outside of the clinic on Monday. "I lost a doctor, I lost a friend."

His former coworkers gathered at the clinic to say leave flowers at the growing memorial near the parking spot where he was shot and say their final goodbyes.

"He was probably the most humble doctor I've ever worked for," said Yee Ling, who worked with Mirshoaje. "He was very chill, knowledgable, outgoing. Always had a smile."