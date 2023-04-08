LAPD releases bodycam footage from shooting that wounded three officers in Lincoln Heights

Body camera footage from a shooting that wounded three officers shows the terrifying moments when the suspect opened fire on police at point-blank range.

The shooting happened in the Lincoln Heights area on March 8 after narcotics officers responded to the 3800 block of Broadway at around 3:50 p.m. to contact 32-year-old Jonathan Magana, a parolee at large. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Magana was also a suspect in an extortion case and was under surveillance.

Magana ran from officers but police were able to track him into a shed-like structure about two blocks away at the corner of Broadway and Mission Road.

"During the subsequent investigation, officers came across the individual who refused to comply to the commands and a request for K-9 officers was requested from the Metropolitan Division," said LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada during a press conference.

When backup arrived, officers entered the building and found Magana appearing to sleep on a bed. They tried to talk to him but he did not respond, prompting them to deploy less-than-lethal devices. At first, an officer fired a beanbag round near Magana as a warning. The suspect did not respond at all.

With gas masks on, officers then deployed an unspecified chemical agent. As officers approached Magana, to deploy more gas, the 32-year-old opened fire on officers from within 10 yards.

Chaos ensued as some officers ran for cover, while others returned fire and a few tended to their wounds.

In total, Magana hit three officers. Based on an initial investigation, one round from an officer's handgun hit another officer's helmet, according to LAPD. Luckily, it bounced off and no one was injured from that incident.

The ordeal lasted until about 9:30 p.m. when officers reentered the building and found Magana dead.